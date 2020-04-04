Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deutsche Telekom from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.85.

OTCMKTS DTEGY opened at $12.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $59.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.44. Deutsche Telekom has a 52 week low of $11.30 and a 52 week high of $18.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.29.

About Deutsche Telekom

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

Further Reading: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY)

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Autoliv Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets
Autoliv Stock Rating Upgraded by Kepler Capital Markets
Farmers National Banc Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Farmers National Banc Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research
Citius Pharmaceuticals Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Citius Pharmaceuticals Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Lowered by Northcoast Research
Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Wisdom Tree Investments Inc Lowered by Northcoast Research
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPX Flow to “Hold”
Zacks Investment Research Upgrades SPX Flow to “Hold”
Franklin Covey Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research
Franklin Covey Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report