Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF)

BOK Financial Co. (NASDAQ:BOKF) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for BOK Financial in a research report issued on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $1.57 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.56. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BOK Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.52 EPS.

BOKF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $84.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James cut shares of BOK Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. DA Davidson cut shares of BOK Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BOK Financial from $81.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of BOK Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.88.

NASDAQ:BOKF opened at $41.89 on Thursday. BOK Financial has a 52 week low of $34.57 and a 52 week high of $88.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.68 and a 200 day moving average of $76.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.96, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60.

BOK Financial (NASDAQ:BOKF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by ($0.29). BOK Financial had a net margin of 22.49% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $448.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $454.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. George Kaiser Family Foundation grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 2,896,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $253,189,000 after buying an additional 130,779 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,572,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,423,000 after buying an additional 165,217 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its position in BOK Financial by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,219,071 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,547,000 after buying an additional 55,129 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 111.1% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 950,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $83,030,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in BOK Financial by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 644,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,344,000 after buying an additional 15,494 shares during the period. 41.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Steven Bangert sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total transaction of $999,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,487,039.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 55.70% of the company’s stock.

BOK Financial Corporation operates as the financial holding company for BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management.

