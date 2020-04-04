Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.26.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Earnings History and Estimates for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co.
Wedbush Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for BOK Financial Co.
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Entegris Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share
Entegris Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share
CAE Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Overweight”
CAE Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Overweight”
TD Securities Upgrades CAE to Buy
TD Securities Upgrades CAE to Buy
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10
Pine Cliff Energy Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report