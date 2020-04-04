Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Centennial Resource Development Inc Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:CDEV)

Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Centennial Resource Development in a report released on Monday, March 30th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Harrison now anticipates that the oil and natural gas company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). Piper Sandler has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Centennial Resource Development’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.02) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.90) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Centennial Resource Development from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities reduced their target price on Centennial Resource Development from $5.50 to $3.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered Centennial Resource Development from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.69.

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $0.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.46 and its 200 day moving average is $3.26. Centennial Resource Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.51 million, a PE ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 3.26.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). Centennial Resource Development had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 1.78%. The company had revenue of $256.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CDEV. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 209.1% during the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 5,543 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Centennial Resource Development by 143.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,260 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,461 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in Centennial Resource Development during the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000.

In related news, Director Steven J. Shapiro acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.92 per share, with a total value of $96,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 146,002 shares in the company, valued at $280,323.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO George S. Glyphis acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1.91 per share, for a total transaction of $28,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 708,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,353,021.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

