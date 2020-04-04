Entegris Inc Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ:ENTG) – Seaport Global Securities cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Entegris in a report issued on Tuesday, March 31st. Seaport Global Securities analyst M. Harrison now expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of $0.51 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Entegris’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.59 EPS and Q2 2021 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Get Entegris alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Entegris from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Entegris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “positive” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.25.

ENTG stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Entegris has a 52-week low of $33.75 and a 52-week high of $59.05. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.01. Entegris had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 16.02%. The firm had revenue of $427.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $425.70 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other news, CFO Gregory B. Graves sold 12,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total transaction of $747,661.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 58,863 shares in the company, valued at $3,388,742.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENTG. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Entegris by 2,121.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,801,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,217,000 after buying an additional 1,720,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $85,447,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Entegris during the fourth quarter worth about $56,459,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Entegris by 93.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,643,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,320,000 after buying an additional 795,790 shares during the period. Finally, Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Entegris by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $132,793,000 after purchasing an additional 510,423 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies micro contamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

Featured Article: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Entegris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entegris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.