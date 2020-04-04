CAE (TSE:CAE) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to “Outperform Overweight”

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) from a sector perform overweight rating to an outperform overweight rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bank Financial currently has C$24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$37.00. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for CAE’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.40 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, March 20th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$39.00 to C$32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price objective on shares of CAE and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on shares of CAE from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$29.63.

CAE stock opened at C$15.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$29.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.92. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$960.00 million. On average, analysts predict that CAE will post 1.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. CAE’s payout ratio is presently 31.56%.

About CAE

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

