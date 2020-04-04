TD Securities Upgrades CAE (TSE:CAE) to Buy

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a C$24.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$32.00. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 51.23% from the stock’s current price.

CAE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of CAE from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$37.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$45.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$23.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Raymond James set a C$40.00 price target on shares of CAE and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of CAE from C$43.00 to C$21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$29.63.

Get CAE alerts:

Shares of TSE:CAE opened at C$15.87 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.69, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.79 and a 200 day moving average price of C$33.89. CAE has a fifty-two week low of C$14.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$42.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.92.

CAE (TSE:CAE) (NYSE:CAE) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$923.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$960.00 million. As a group, research analysts predict that CAE will post 1.3900001 earnings per share for the current year.

CAE Company Profile

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides training solutions for the civil aviation, defence and security, and healthcare markets worldwide. The company's Civil Aviation Training Solutions segment provides training solutions for flight, cabin, maintenance, and ground personnel in commercial, business, and helicopter aviation; flight simulation training devices; and ab initio pilot training and crew sourcing services.

Featured Story: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for CAE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CAE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.