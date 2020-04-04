Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE) Stock Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.10

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd (TSE:PNE)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.10 and traded as high as $0.10. Pine Cliff Energy shares last traded at $0.10, with a volume of 106,500 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Pine Cliff Energy from C$0.20 to C$0.10 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.13. The stock has a market cap of $32.78 million and a P/E ratio of -0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 612.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Robert Disbrow acquired 274,113 shares of Pine Cliff Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.12 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,523.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 22,058,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$2,536,670. Insiders acquired a total of 700,613 shares of company stock valued at $66,953 in the last quarter.

About Pine Cliff Energy (TSE:PNE)

Pine Cliff Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. The company primarily holds interests in natural gas assets in the Southern and Edson areas; and oil and natural gas assets in the Viking Kinsella and Ghost Pine area of Central Alberta.

