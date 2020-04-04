Gear4music (LON:G4M) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $204.50

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Gear4music Holdings PLC (LON:G4M)’s stock price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $204.50 and traded as low as $191.00. Gear4music shares last traded at $205.00, with a volume of 21,177 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on G4M shares. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective on shares of Gear4music in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Gear4music in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.50 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 219.32. The company has a market cap of $42.94 million and a PE ratio of -292.86.

About Gear4music (LON:G4M)

Gear4music (Holdings) plc engages in the retail of musical instruments and equipment in Europe and internationally. It offers electric, acoustic, and bass guitars; drums and percussion products, including electronic drums and drum pads, e-drum accessories, hybrid drumming products, acoustic drum kits, acoustic kit types, individual drums, cymbals, snare and frame drums, drum hardware products, drum accessories, and various percussion products; and pianos and keyboards, such as digital, acoustic, and grand pianos, as well as MIDI keyboards, synth key products, and accessories.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

