Comparing GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) & CIBT Education Group (NYSE:MBAIF)

GSX Techedu (NYSE:GSX) and CIBT Education Group (OTCMKTS:MBAIF) are both business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for GSX Techedu and CIBT Education Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GSX Techedu 1 0 6 0 2.71 CIBT Education Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

GSX Techedu currently has a consensus price target of $44.83, suggesting a potential upside of 36.15%. CIBT Education Group has a consensus price target of $1.45, suggesting a potential upside of 326.47%. Given CIBT Education Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe CIBT Education Group is more favorable than GSX Techedu.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares GSX Techedu and CIBT Education Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GSX Techedu $303.78 million 25.50 $32.56 million $0.13 253.31 CIBT Education Group $53.56 million 0.49 $1.97 million N/A N/A

GSX Techedu has higher revenue and earnings than CIBT Education Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

20.6% of GSX Techedu shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of GSX Techedu shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares GSX Techedu and CIBT Education Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GSX Techedu 11.62% 23.56% 10.54% CIBT Education Group 1.96% 0.70% 0.35%

Summary

GSX Techedu beats CIBT Education Group on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GSX Techedu

GSX Techedu Inc. operates as an online education company in the People's Republic of China. The company provides online K-12 large-class after-school tutoring services. It offers English courses for children in kindergarten; and courses that help children in grade one through grade seven. The company also provides foreign language courses, including English, Japanese, and Korean, as well as English test preparation courses for students taking post-graduate entrance exams in China; and professional courses primarily for working adults preparing for professional qualification exams comprising teacher's qualification, the Chartered Financial Analyst designation, fund qualification, and securities qualification exams. In addition, it offers personal interest courses, such as yoga, fashion, guitar, and Chinese calligraphy. Further, the company provides other courses, including offline business consulting courses, which target principals and other officers of private education institutions who want to enhance management skills; and operate Weishi, an interactive learning platform on Weixin. As of March 31, 2019, it had 169 instructors and 522 tutors. The company was formerly known as BaiJiaHuLian Group Holdings Limited and changed its name to GSX Techedu Inc. in January 2019. GSX Techedu Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China. GSX Techedu Inc. is a subsidiary of Ebetter International Group Limited.

About CIBT Education Group

CIBT Education Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as an education and student housing investment company. The company owns and operates a network of business, technical, and language colleges in North America and Asia. It provides Western and Chinese accredited business and management programs in college preparation, healthcare, hotel management and tourism, English language training, and English teacher certifications, as well as junior and high school preparation programs for overseas study, and other career/vocational training. The company also recruits international students for various kindergarten, primary, secondary schools, and universities in North America; and offers design and advertising services to the real estate industry. In addition, it invests and manages education related real estate projects, such as student hotels, serviced apartments, and education super centers in Canada. The company was formerly known as Capital Alliance Group Inc. and changed its name to CIBT Education Group Inc. in November 2007. CIBT Education Group Inc. was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

