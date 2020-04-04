Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Floor & Decor Holdings Inc’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NYSE:FND)

Floor & Decor Holdings Inc (NYSE:FND) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Floor & Decor in a report released on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Matuszewski now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Floor & Decor’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Floor & Decor from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Floor & Decor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $42.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $63.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.28.

NYSE FND opened at $27.04 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.79 and its 200-day moving average is $46.98. Floor & Decor has a 12-month low of $24.36 and a 12-month high of $62.62.

Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $527.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.08 million. Floor & Decor had a return on equity of 17.33% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FND. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,290,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Floor & Decor by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,852,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Floor & Decor by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 33,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the last quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. boosted its position in Floor & Decor by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. LGT Capital Partners LTD. now owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after buying an additional 24,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $242,000.

Floor & Decor Company Profile

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories. It serves professional installers, commercial businesses, and do it yourself customers.

