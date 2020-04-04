CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.16

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR (OTCMKTS:CWYCY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.16 and traded as high as $11.50. CHINA RWY CONST/ADR shares last traded at $11.50, with a volume of 120 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $14.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average is $10.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.10.

CHINA RWY CONST/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWYCY)

China Railway Construction Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction of infrastructure projects in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Construction Operations; Survey, Design and Consultancy Operations; Manufacturing Operations; Real Estate Operations; and Other Business Operations.

