Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.24

Shares of Africa Energy Corp (CVE:AFE) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and traded as low as $0.17. Africa Energy shares last traded at $0.17, with a volume of 22,500 shares.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Africa Energy from C$0.35 to C$0.36 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th.

The company has a market capitalization of $134.18 million and a P/E ratio of -17.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

In other news, insider Africa Oil Corp. purchased 20,930,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.32 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,600,233.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 256,982,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$81,038,890.29.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the Republic of South Africa. It holds a 90% interest in the offshore Exploration Right for Block 2B that covers an area of 4,360 square kilometers located in the west coast of South Africa; 30% interest in the Petroleum Exploration License 37 that covers an area of 17,295 square kilometers located in the northern Namibian offshore region; and 45% interest in the Block 11B/12B covering an area of approximately 18,734 square kilometers located in the Outeniqua Basin of the southern coast of South Africa.

