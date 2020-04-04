Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $0.14

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Singing Machine (OTCMKTS:SMDM)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.14 and traded as low as $0.14. Singing Machine shares last traded at $0.14, with a volume of 20,000 shares changing hands.

The company has a market cap of $5.59 million, a P/E ratio of -6.76 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Singing Machine Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SMDM)

The Singing Machine Company, Inc engages in the development, production, marketing, and distribution of consumer karaoke audio equipment, toy products, accessories, music, and audio consumer electronic products in North America, Europe, Asia, and South Africa. It offers classic karaoke machines that incorporate traditional karaoke features, such as CD+G playback, echo, voice control, sound enhancement, built-in monitors, A/V out connections to TV for scrolling lyrics, and microphone inputs, as well as built-in cameras, Bluetooth, and recording functions.

