Bluefield Solar Income Fund (LON:BSIF) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $127.86

Shares of Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd (LON:BSIF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $127.86 and traded as high as $129.50. Bluefield Solar Income Fund shares last traded at $129.50, with a volume of 386,883 shares.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.86 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 133.33. The company has a market cap of $479.80 million and a PE ratio of 10.70.

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Company Profile (LON:BSIF)

Bluefield Solar Income Fund Ltd. is a close ended balanced mutual fund launched by Numis Securities Limited. The fund is managed by Bluefield Partners LLP. It invests the United Kingdom. The fund primarily invests in large-scale, long-life solar photovoltaic energy infrastructure assets with a focus on utility-scale assets and portfolios on greenfield, industrial and commercial sites through equity and/or debt instruments.

