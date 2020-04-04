MaxiTRANS Industries (ASX:MXI) Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited (ASX:MXI)’s stock price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and traded as high as $0.16. MaxiTRANS Industries shares last traded at $0.15, with a volume of 261,624 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $27.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of A$0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.21.

MaxiTRANS Industries Company Profile (ASX:MXI)

MaxiTRANS Industries Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, services, and repairs transport equipment and related components and spare parts in Australia and New Zealand. It manufactures trailer brands, and urethane foam and body panels; supplies and distributes parts; provides service and repair support; and sells and finances new and used trailing equipment.

