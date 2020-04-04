Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Enviro Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Enviro Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enviro Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MaxiTRANS Industries Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16
MaxiTRANS Industries Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16
Enviro Technologies Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04
Enviro Technologies Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04
Northsight Capital Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Northsight Capital Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Petro-Victory Energy Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45
Petro-Victory Energy Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45
CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.68
CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.68
Independent Oil & Gas Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.37
Independent Oil & Gas Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.37


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report