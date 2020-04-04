Enviro Technologies (OTCMKTS:EVTN) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Enviro Technologies Inc (OTCMKTS:EVTN)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as high as $0.04. Enviro Technologies shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 20,000 shares.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Enviro Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EVTN)

Enviro Technologies, Inc provides environmental and industrial separation technology. The company develops, manufactures, sells, and rents its patented technology, the Voraxial Separator, which is a continuous flow turbo machine that separates liquid/liquid, liquid/solid, or liquid/liquid/solid fluid mixtures with distinct specific gravities.

