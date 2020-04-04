Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Shares of Northsight Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NCAP) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.00. Northsight Capital shares last traded at $0.00, with a volume of 8,242 shares changing hands.

About Northsight Capital (OTCMKTS:NCAP)

Northsight Capital, Inc engages in the provision of online directories for businesses who participate in the lawful sale and distribution of cannabis and hemp related products. Its portfolio includes WeedDepot.com, RateMyStrain.com, 420Careers.com, MJBizWire.com, MarijuanaRecipes.com, Wiki-Weed.com, MarijuanaMD.com, and TheMarijuanaCompanies.com.

