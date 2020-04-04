Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45

Petro-Victory Energy Corp (CVE:VRY)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.45 and traded as high as $0.52. Petro-Victory Energy shares last traded at $0.52, with a volume of 2,675 shares trading hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.13 million and a PE ratio of -6.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13.

About Petro-Victory Energy (CVE:VRY)

Petro-Victory Energy Corp., through its subsidiaries, invests in the petroleum and natural gas exploration, and other energy activities in Latin America. It has working interests in four oil fields comprising 12,850 gross acres located in three onshore basins in Brazil. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

