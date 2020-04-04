Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.37

Independent Oil & Gas PLC (LON:IOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.37 and traded as low as $12.50. Independent Oil & Gas shares last traded at $12.75, with a volume of 88,187 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have commented on IOG. FinnCap reaffirmed a “corporate” rating on shares of Independent Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Independent Oil & Gas from GBX 31 ($0.41) to GBX 32 ($0.42) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The firm has a market cap of $61.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 7.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 14.33 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 17.37.

In other Independent Oil & Gas news, insider Andrew R. Hockey purchased 80,000 shares of Independent Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 12 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of £9,600 ($12,628.26).

About Independent Oil & Gas (LON:IOG)

Independent Oil and Gas plc explores for and develops oil and gas properties in the North Sea, the United Kingdom. It primarily focuses on the development of hydrocarbon reserves, as well as the acquisition, trading, and monetization of its license interests. The company 100% working interests in the Blythe gas field in the southern North Sea; the Skipper license located to the south east of the Shetlands in the northern North Sea; and the Nailsworth, Elland, and Southwark fields in the southern North Sea.

