Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.73

Miragen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MGEN)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.73 and traded as low as $0.38. Miragen Therapeutics shares last traded at $0.39, with a volume of 334,537 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price target on shares of Miragen Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Miragen Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Miragen Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.17.

The company has a market cap of $22.39 million, a P/E ratio of -0.29 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 11th. The medical research company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.06). Miragen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 147.81% and a negative net margin of 938.65%. The firm had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.97 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Miragen Therapeutics Inc will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGEN. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 127.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 464,033 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 260,322 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Miragen Therapeutics by 901.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 400,755 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 360,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.21% of the company’s stock.

About Miragen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MGEN)

Miragen Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing proprietary RNA-targeted therapies with a specific focus on microRNAs and their role in diseases where there is a high unmet medical need. Its three lead product candidates include cobomarsen, an inhibitor of miR-155 for treating various blood cancers, such as cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, adult T-cell lymphoma/leukemia, diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; Remlarsen, a replacement for miR-29, a microRNA that is found at abnormally low levels in various pathological fibrotic conditions, including cutaneous, ocular, and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; and MRG-110, an inhibitor of miR-92, a microRNA expressed in endothelial cells for the treatment of heart failure, as well as surgical incisions in high risk populations, severe lacerations, and severe burns in the United States and Japan.

