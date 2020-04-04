Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.93

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $10.83. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 47,500 shares traded.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,164 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 695 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 4,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 70,552 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,545 shares during the last quarter.

About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

