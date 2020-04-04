Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $13.93

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.93 and traded as low as $10.83. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $10.87, with a volume of 47,500 shares traded.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.93.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.066 per share. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA)
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
