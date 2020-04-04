Amazing Energy Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co. (OTCMKTS:AMAZ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.11 and traded as low as $0.01. Amazing Energy Oil and Gas shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 9,010,081 shares.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.11.

About Amazing Energy Oil and Gas (OTCMKTS:AMAZ)

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas, Co is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the business of exploration, development and production of oil and gas in the Permian Basin of West Texas. The Company is also engaged in the production and sale of oil and natural gas. The Company is developing resource potential from the Queens formation.

