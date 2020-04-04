Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.85

Shares of Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.85 and traded as low as $4.00. Empyrean Energy shares last traded at $4.25, with a volume of 1,146,670 shares traded.

The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 5.49 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 7.85. The company has a market capitalization of $19.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

About Empyrean Energy (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

