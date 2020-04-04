Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Shares of Austin Engineering Ltd. (ASX:ANG) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.19 and traded as low as $0.13. Austin Engineering shares last traded at $0.13, with a volume of 16,005 shares traded.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.95, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.38 million and a PE ratio of -9.62.

The company also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.002 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.74%.

About Austin Engineering (ASX:ANG)

Austin Engineering Limited manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other associated products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers off-highway dump truck bodies, buckets, water tanks, service modules, tyre handlers, and ancillary attachments.

Featured Story: How is Preferred Stock Different from Common Stock?

