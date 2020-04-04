Camellia (LON:CAM) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8,704.61

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8,704.61 and traded as low as $6,900.00. Camellia shares last traded at $6,875.00, with a volume of 150 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.47. The company has a market cap of $189.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.28. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 7,761.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8,704.61.

About Camellia (LON:CAM)

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, food services, and investment businesses primarily in the United Kingdom. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, citrus, maize, soya, barley, pineapples, wine, pistachios, almonds, and forestry products, as well as beef cattle grazing activities.

