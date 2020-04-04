American Select Portfolio (NYSE:SLA) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.52

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

American Select Portfolio Inc. (NYSE:SLA)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.52 and traded as low as $2.38. American Select Portfolio shares last traded at $2.38, with a volume of 3,005 shares.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.52.

American Select Portfolio Company Profile (NYSE:SLA)

American Select Portfolio Inc (the Fund) is a diversified closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to provide a high level of current income. Its secondary objective is capital appreciation. The Fund invests in mortgage-related assets that directly or indirectly represent a participation in or are secured by and payable from mortgage loans.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for American Select Portfolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Select Portfolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

MaxiTRANS Industries Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16
MaxiTRANS Industries Stock Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.16
Enviro Technologies Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04
Enviro Technologies Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04
Northsight Capital Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Northsight Capital Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.00
Petro-Victory Energy Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45
Petro-Victory Energy Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.45
CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.68
CHRISTIAN DIOR/ADR Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $117.68
Independent Oil & Gas Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.37
Independent Oil & Gas Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $17.37


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report