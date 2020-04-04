Restore (LON:RST) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $456.59

Restore PLC (LON:RST) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $456.59 and traded as low as $346.00. Restore shares last traded at $352.50, with a volume of 74,231 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on RST shares. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Restore from GBX 560 ($7.37) to GBX 500 ($6.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Restore in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.75, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 434.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 456.59. The stock has a market cap of $440.27 million and a P/E ratio of 27.33.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 4.80 ($0.06) per share. This is a positive change from Restore’s previous dividend of $2.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. Restore’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.78%.

Restore Company Profile (LON:RST)

Restore plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a support services company primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Document Management and Relocation. The Document Management segment stores and retrieves hard copy documents stored in cardboard boxes; manages archive boxes of document files, magnetic data, films, and other materials for blue-chip organizations; and offers reorganization of customer documents, document restoration, file-tracking, and electronic data back-up services, as well as cloud storage that allows access to indexed records.

