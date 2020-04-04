1347 Property Insurance (NASDAQ:PIH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.05

1347 Property Insurance Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PIH)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.05 and traded as low as $4.54. 1347 Property Insurance shares last traded at $4.70, with a volume of 5,500 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded 1347 Property Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.05. The company has a market cap of $29.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.55.

1347 Property Insurance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PIH)

1347 Property Insurance Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals in Louisiana, Florida, and Texas. The company offers homeowners' insurance, manufactured home insurance, dwelling fire insurance, and wind/hail insurance products, as well as reinsurance products.

