Maca (ASX:MLD) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.95

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Maca Ltd (ASX:MLD) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.95 and traded as low as $0.68. Maca shares last traded at $0.71, with a volume of 280,161 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.76, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $190.29 million and a P/E ratio of 7.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of A$0.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of A$0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a yield of 2.49%. This is a positive change from Maca’s previous Interim dividend of $0.02. Maca’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

In other news, insider Christopher Tuckwell 74,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd.

About Maca (ASX:MLD)

MACA Limited engages in contract mining and crushing, civil construction, infrastructure, and mineral processing equipment business in Australia and Brazil. The company offers loading and hauling services; and drilling and blasting services, including production drilling and blasting for surface mining operations or quarries, pre-split drilling, contour drilling and pioneering, blast hole sample drilling, probe drilling, pre-split and final wall blasting, drill and blast design, blasting solutions for civil construction, and controlled blasting.

