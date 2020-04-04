Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.14

Proteome Sciences plc (LON:PRM) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.14 and traded as low as $2.65. Proteome Sciences shares last traded at $2.92, with a volume of 235,560 shares trading hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 3.26 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 3.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.20.

About Proteome Sciences (LON:PRM)

Proteome Sciences plc provides contract research services for the identification, validation, and application of protein biomarkers. It delivers content for personalized medicine in the areas of biomarker services, isobaric reagents, and biomarkers. The company designs, performs, and interprets high resolution proteomics studies to improve target discovery, validation, and mechanism of action studies; offers specialized services to enhance discovery and validation of mechanistic biomarkers in peripheral fluids; and provides a set of bioinformatics tools to enhance data integration, and select regulated features and map to biological processes.

Featured Story: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Proteome Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proteome Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.