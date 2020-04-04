Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $34.87

Franklin Financial Services Corp (OTCMKTS:FRAF)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $34.87 and traded as low as $25.99. Franklin Financial Services shares last traded at $26.60, with a volume of 3,700 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.87. The stock has a market cap of $116.02 million, a PE ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 0.57.

Franklin Financial Services (OTCMKTS:FRAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $15.48 million for the quarter. Franklin Financial Services had a net margin of 9.93% and a return on equity of 5.12%.

In other Franklin Financial Services news, Director Stanley J. Kerlin bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.95 per share, for a total transaction of $25,950.00. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of FRAF. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 28.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,989,000 after acquiring an additional 12,365 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 82.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $282,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 61.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Franklin Financial Services by 25.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 5.36% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Financial Services Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRAF)

Franklin Financial Services Corporation offers banking products and services. The company offers demand deposits and interest and non-interest bearing time and savings deposits. The company's deposits include jumbo deposits and retail time deposits. It provides commercial and industrial loans, consumer loans, commercial real estate loans, and other loans and leases.

