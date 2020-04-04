Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $140.60

Tritax Big Box REIT PLC (LON:BBOX) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $140.60 and traded as low as $105.59. Tritax Big Box REIT shares last traded at $106.00, with a volume of 5,793,573 shares.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BBOX. Numis Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Liberum Capital reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 145 ($1.91) price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT from GBX 195 ($2.57) to GBX 180 ($2.37) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 149.67 ($1.97).

The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.08. The firm has a market cap of $1.81 billion and a PE ratio of 7.79. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 124.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 140.60.

Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 6.64 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of GBX 6.90 ($0.09) by GBX (0.26) ($0.00). As a group, analysts anticipate that Tritax Big Box REIT PLC will post 746.0000164 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th were given a dividend of GBX 1.71 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. Tritax Big Box REIT’s payout ratio is currently 0.51%.

About Tritax Big Box REIT (LON:BBOX)

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets ("Big Boxes") in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and pre-let forward funded developments, the Company focuses on well-located, modern "Big Box" logistics assets, typically greater than 500,000 sq.

