REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $12.28

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $12.28 and traded as low as $10.46. REMY COINTREAU/ADR shares last traded at $10.46, with a volume of 4,787 shares trading hands.

Several research firms recently weighed in on REMYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of REMY COINTREAU/ADR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82 and a beta of 0.07.

Rémy Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. It operates through Rémy Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. The company produces a range of cognacs under the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII brands. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, The Botanist, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, Westland, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

