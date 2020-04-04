Otto Energy (ASX:OEL) Share Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.04

Shares of Otto Energy Limited (ASX:OEL) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.01. Otto Energy shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 64,595,455 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.06 million and a P/E ratio of -0.71. The business has a fifty day moving average of A$0.02 and a 200-day moving average of A$0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.74, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Otto Energy Company Profile (ASX:OEL)

Otto Energy Limited, an oil and gas exploration and production company, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas primarily in North America. The company's principal projects include its 50% interest in the South Marsh Island 71 project, which covers an area of 12.16 square kilometers; 45% interest in the Bivouac Peak project covering an area of approximately 11.04 square kilometers; and 50 % interest in the VR 232 project covering an area of 18.31 square kilometers.

