Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) Shares Cross Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.92

Posted by on Apr 4th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Caldwell Partners International Inc (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.92 and traded as low as $0.53. Caldwell Partners International shares last traded at $0.55, with a volume of 4,800 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.92.

Caldwell Partners International Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CWLPF)

The Caldwell Partners International Inc provides executive search consulting services in Canada, the United States, Europe, and Australia. The company offers advisory services on the identification, evaluation, assessment, and recommendation of qualified candidates for specific positions. Its executive hiring services include executive search, board services, executive assessment, executive onboarding, and succession planning.

See Also: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Receive News & Ratings for Caldwell Partners International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caldwell Partners International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11
Amazing Energy Oil and Gas Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.11
Empyrean Energy Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.85
Empyrean Energy Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $7.85
Austin Engineering Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19
Austin Engineering Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.19
Camellia Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8,704.61
Camellia Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average of $8,704.61
American Select Portfolio Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.52
American Select Portfolio Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $29.52
Restore Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $456.59
Restore Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $456.59


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report