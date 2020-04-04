Northern Star Resources (ASX:NST) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $11.45

Northern Star Resources Ltd (ASX:NST)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.45 and traded as low as $10.09. Northern Star Resources shares last traded at $10.18, with a volume of 5,063,739 shares traded.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.48, a quick ratio of 4.74 and a current ratio of 5.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$13.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is A$11.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion and a PE ratio of 33.16.

Get Northern Star Resources alerts:

The firm also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were paid a $0.075 dividend. This is a boost from Northern Star Resources’s previous Interim dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.55%. Northern Star Resources’s payout ratio is 48.86%.

In other news, insider John Fitzgerald 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. Also, insider William (Bill) Beament 27,778 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th.

Northern Star Resources Company Profile (ASX:NST)

Northern Star Resources Limited engages in the exploration, development, mining, processing, and sale of gold deposits in Australia. The company primarily holds interests in the Jundee, Kundana, Kanowna Belle, Paulsens, and South Kalgoorlie projects located in Western Australia; and the Central Tanami project situated in the Northern Territory.

Read More: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Star Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Star Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.