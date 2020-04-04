Alumasc Group (LON:ALU) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $94.32

Alumasc Group plc (LON:ALU) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $94.32 and traded as low as $60.00. Alumasc Group shares last traded at $62.50, with a volume of 30,997 shares traded.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALU shares. FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alumasc Group in a research note on Friday, March 27th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 98.35 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 94.32. The company has a market cap of $22.58 million and a PE ratio of 9.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.95 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a yield of 2.62%. Alumasc Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.06%.

In other news, insider Michael Leaf acquired 16,375 shares of Alumasc Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 66 ($0.87) per share, with a total value of £10,807.50 ($14,216.65).

About Alumasc Group (LON:ALU)

The Alumasc Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells building products, systems, and solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Middle East, the Far East, and internationally. The company offers solar shading and architectural screening products; balcony and balustrading systems; premium waterproofing solutions for flat roofs, including green roofs, blu-roofs, and roofing support services; exterior wall insulation and facades systems; integrated rain to drain solutions; and water management solutions to manage and attenuate water originating inside or outside of the buildings.

