Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.84

Shares of Baylin Technologies Inc (TSE:BYL) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.84 and traded as low as $0.82. Baylin Technologies shares last traded at $0.85, with a volume of 43,000 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Pi Financial downgraded Baylin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$3.60 to C$1.60 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Raymond James downgraded Baylin Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$2.80 to C$2.00 in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Cormark reduced their price target on Baylin Technologies from C$2.25 to C$1.50 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial set a C$2.50 price target on Baylin Technologies and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.71, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$1.84. The company has a market cap of $32.59 million and a P/E ratio of -1.74.

Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.01 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$30.03 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Baylin Technologies Inc will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

About Baylin Technologies (TSE:BYL)

Baylin Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, designs, development, manufacture, and sale of a range of passive and active radio frequency (RF) and terrestrial microwave products in the North American and Asia. It offers embedded antennas for use in handsets, tablets, and other mobile devices; device-specific antenna designs for Wi-Fi routers; gateway devices for smart home connectivity, set-top boxes, and land mobile radio products; and indoor and outdoor distributed antenna systems (DAS), and small cell system antennas.

