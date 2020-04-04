Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Reaches New 52-Week Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday after B. Riley lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $15.00. B. Riley currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Urban Outfitters traded as low as $12.28 and last traded at $12.52, with a volume of 954295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.08.

URBN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “average” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Urban Outfitters from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub lowered Urban Outfitters from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Urban Outfitters presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,953,981 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $82,032,000 after acquiring an additional 283,533 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Urban Outfitters during the fourth quarter valued at $35,727,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 964,864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $26,794,000 after acquiring an additional 290,470 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 903,696 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $25,096,000 after acquiring an additional 15,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 865,830 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $24,044,000 after acquiring an additional 25,811 shares during the last quarter. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day moving average of $25.42.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.13). Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 4.22%. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters Company Profile (NASDAQ:URBN)

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates in two segments, Retail and wholesale. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

