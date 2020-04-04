Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Greenbrier Companies Inc (NYSE:GBX) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after ValuEngine downgraded the stock from a sell rating to a strong sell rating. The company traded as low as $13.00 and last traded at $13.32, with a volume of 512268 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GBX. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $28.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenbrier Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Greenbrier Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.71.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GBX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 553,657 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after buying an additional 50,350 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies in the third quarter valued at $649,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 24.6% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,326 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,171 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,313 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $540.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.27 and its 200-day moving average is $27.15.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $769.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.17 million. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 6.29%. Greenbrier Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Greenbrier Companies Inc will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

About Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. The company operates in three segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair & Parts; and Leasing & Services. The Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges.

