Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at CSFB from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price points to a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s previous close.

CNQ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore downgraded shares of Canadian Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and dropped their target price for the company from C$47.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$34.16.

Shares of CNQ opened at C$18.78 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$42.57. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$26.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$34.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.97 billion. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.8982857 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Natural Resources news, Senior Officer Michel Cusson Réal sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.18, for a total transaction of C$210,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 687,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$28,998,834.36. Also, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$40.75, for a total transaction of C$815,014.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 83,098 shares in the company, valued at C$3,386,301.67.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

