Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) Price Target Cut to C$29.00

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) had its target price cut by Credit Suisse Group from C$34.00 to C$29.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 54.42% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on CNQ. TD Securities decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$51.00 to C$50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$32.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut Canadian Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from C$52.00 to C$24.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$45.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Natural Resources from C$26.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$34.16.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at C$18.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.14. Canadian Natural Resources has a 1 year low of C$9.80 and a 1 year high of C$42.57. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$26.47 and a 200-day moving average of C$34.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.13.

Canadian Natural Resources (TSE:CNQ) (NYSE:CNQ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported C$0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.59 by C($0.13). The firm had revenue of C$5.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.97 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 0.8982857 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Senior Officer William Robert Peterson bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$30.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$301,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 93,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,802,249.80. Also, Senior Officer Kendall W. Stagg bought 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$10.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$158,970.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 47,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,567.76.

Canadian Natural Resources Company Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers light and medium crude oil, primary heavy crude oil, Pelican Lake heavy crude oil, bitumen, and synthetic crude oil (SCO). Its midstream assets include two crude oil pipeline systems; and a 50% working interest in an 84-megawatt cogeneration plant at Primrose.

