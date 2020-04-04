Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Price Target Cut to C$10.50 by Analysts at Raymond James

Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CRON. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Pi Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Cronos Group in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on shares of Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.59.

Shares of TSE CRON opened at C$7.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a PE ratio of 5.83. Cronos Group has a 12 month low of C$5.82 and a 12 month high of C$24.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.81.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

