Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Downgraded by TD Securities

Apr 4th, 2020

TD Securities lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.56.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.39. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 83.41%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,199.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,030 shares in the company, valued at C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Analyst Recommendations for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN)

