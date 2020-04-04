Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Downgraded by TD Securities

TD Securities lowered shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has C$13.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of C$17.50.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC decreased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$15.50 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$12.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$15.56.

TSE:CRR.UN opened at C$11.81 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$13.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$15.39. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of C$9.26 and a 1 year high of C$16.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 83.41%.

In other Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust news, Director John Michael Arthur Knowlton bought 6,435 shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$10.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,199.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,030 shares in the company, valued at C$253,603.96.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

