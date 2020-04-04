Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) Cut to “Neutral” at Pi Financial

Pi Financial cut shares of Cronos Group (TSE:CRON) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial currently has C$9.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of C$17.00.

CRON has been the subject of several other reports. MKM Partners reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Cronos Group from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut Cronos Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity cut Cronos Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$12.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cronos Group from C$10.00 to C$7.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Cronos Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$13.59.

Get Cronos Group alerts:

Shares of CRON stock opened at C$7.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.83. Cronos Group has a one year low of C$5.82 and a one year high of C$24.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$8.24 and a 200 day moving average price of C$9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

Cronos Group Inc, formerly known as PharmaCan Capital Corp., is a principal investment firm. The firm seeks to invest in companies either licensed, or actively seeking a license, to produce medical marijuana pursuant to Canada's Marihuana for Medical Purposes Regulations ?MMPR?. The firm typically invests in companies based in Canada.

Further Reading: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Cronos Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cronos Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.