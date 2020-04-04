Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$0.45 at CIBC

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$1.70 to C$0.45 in a report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on CS. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.45 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.15 to C$1.25 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th.

Get Capstone Mining alerts:

Shares of CS opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining has a twelve month low of C$0.33 and a twelve month high of C$0.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $178.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$149.94 million for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Capstone Mining will post 0.1317808 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

Featured Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.