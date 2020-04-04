Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) PT Lowered to C$0.80 at BMO Capital Markets

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) had its price target lowered by BMO Capital Markets from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

CS has been the topic of several other research reports. Cormark increased their price target on Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$1.15 in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.45 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.70 to C$0.45 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CS stock opened at C$0.43 on Wednesday. Capstone Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.33 and a 12 month high of C$0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.62. The company has a market cap of $178.02 million and a PE ratio of -10.49.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$149.94 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Capstone Mining will post 0.1317808 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capstone Mining

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

