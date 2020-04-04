Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) PT Lowered to C$13.00

Chartwell Retirement Residences (TSE:CSH.UN) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from C$16.00 to C$13.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 52.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial raised Chartwell Retirement Residences from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$15.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. CIBC decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.25 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chartwell Retirement Residences from C$15.75 to C$15.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Chartwell Retirement Residences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$15.25.

Get Chartwell Retirement Residences alerts:

TSE CSH.UN opened at C$8.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$13.72. Chartwell Retirement Residences has a one year low of C$6.25 and a one year high of C$15.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,708.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 289.69, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.13.

In other news, Director W. Brent Binions acquired 18,000 shares of Chartwell Retirement Residences stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$8.45 per share, with a total value of C$152,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 103,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$877,321.25.

About Chartwell Retirement Residences

Chartwell is an unincorporated, open-ended trust which indirectly owns and operates a complete range of seniors housing communities, from independent supportive living through assisted living to long term care. It is the largest operator in the Canadian seniors living sector with over 200 quality retirement communities in four provinces.

Featured Story: How is diluted EPS different from basic EPS?

Receive News & Ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chartwell Retirement Residences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.