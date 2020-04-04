Tudor Pickering & Holt Reiterates Hold Rating for Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE)

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by Tudor Pickering & Holt in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on CVE. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$14.00 to C$6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James set a C$4.00 price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cenovus Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.92.

TSE CVE opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. Cenovus Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.06 and a 52-week high of C$14.31.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.1395732 EPS for the current year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

