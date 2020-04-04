Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) PT Lowered to C$6.50

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$9.00 to C$6.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 94.03% from the stock’s previous close.

CVE has been the topic of several other reports. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$3.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.50 to C$6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$16.00 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Cenovus Energy from C$15.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.92.

Get Cenovus Energy alerts:

Shares of CVE opened at C$3.35 on Thursday. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of C$2.06 and a twelve month high of C$14.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$10.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.87.

Cenovus Energy (TSE:CVE) (NYSE:CVE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported C($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.23). The firm had revenue of C$4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$5.40 billion. On average, analysts predict that Cenovus Energy will post -0.1395732 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cenovus Energy

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in Canada and the United States. The company's Oil Sands segment develops and produces bitumen in northeast Alberta. This segment's bitumen assets include Foster Creek, Christina Lake, and Narrows Lake, as well as other projects in the early stages of development, such as Telephone Lake.

Featured Story: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Cenovus Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cenovus Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.